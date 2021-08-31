CLAMP Draws Uma Musume Official Anthology Comic Cover

The manga creator quartet CLAMP drew the cover of the Uma Musume Pretty Derby Anthology Comic Star 2 manga collection, which will ship in Japan on September 29.

The anthology features the work of the following 11 artists:

Misao Ono

Kamereon

Oekaki Enpitsu

Arayuru Arito

Rarukan Sakeno

Tonpuu

Minari Endо̄

Naoooooo

Hirame Shiseki

Pon

Dāku

The first anthology volume shipped on May 19.

The first 13-episode Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime season premiered in April 2018. The second season premiered in January. The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched on February 24 for iOS and Android.

CLAMP may be best known for the large variety of manga works, many of which were adapted into anime series. Examples include Magic Knight Rayearth , Card Captor Sakura , Chobits , Angelic Layer , X/1999 , Kobato. , xxxHOLiC , and Tsubasa, RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE . They recently contributed character designs for Vanguard overDress anime series.

