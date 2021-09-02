Interest
Jujutsu Kaisen Is Coming to PUBG Mobile
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Collaboration will be available globally except in Japan and Mainland China
The PUBG Mobile announced at an online presentation on Sunday that a Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration will be coming to the online multiplayer battle royale game.
The official Twitter account posted a teaser video and stated that the collaboration will be available globally except in Japan and Mainland China.
PUBG MOBILE x JUJUTSU KAISEN is coming! 💥 We're proud to announce we're partnering with the groundbreaking and visually stunning animation series JUJUTSU KAISEN. The collaboration will not be available to Japan or Chinese Mainland. Get ready for it! 🖤🙌 pic.twitter.com/AmKaS9JABc— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 30, 2021
In August, the game's Japanese version held a collaboration event with the Sakura Wars video game series.
[Via Siliconera]