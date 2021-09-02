Interest
Jujutsu Kaisen Is Coming to PUBG Mobile

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Collaboration will be available globally except in Japan and Mainland China

The PUBG Mobile announced at an online presentation on Sunday that a Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration will be coming to the online multiplayer battle royale game.

The official Twitter account posted a teaser video and stated that the collaboration will be available globally except in Japan and Mainland China.

In August, the game's Japanese version held a collaboration event with the Sakura Wars video game series.

[Via Siliconera]

