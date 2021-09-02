Jujutsu Kaisen Is Coming to PUBG Mobile

Collaboration will be available globally except in Japan and Mainland China

The PUBG Mobile announced at an online presentation on Sunday that a Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration will be coming to the online multiplayer battle royale game.

The official Twitter account posted a teaser video and stated that the collaboration will be available globally except in Japan and Mainland China.

PUBG MOBILE x JUJUTSU KAISEN is coming! 💥 We're proud to announce we're partnering with the groundbreaking and visually stunning animation series JUJUTSU KAISEN. The collaboration will not be available to Japan or Chinese Mainland. Get ready for it! 🖤🙌 pic.twitter.com/AmKaS9JABc — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 30, 2021

In August, the game's Japanese version held a collaboration event with the Sakura Wars video game series.

[Via Siliconera]