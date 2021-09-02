Zettai Karen Children Creator Posts His Take on Rumiko Takahashi Manga Characters For the Overseas Fans

Zettai Karen Children manga creator Takashi Shiina , who is drawing the upcoming manga adaptation of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ( Han'yō no Yasha Hime ), posted an illustration he drew of the protagonists of the following Rumiko Takahashi manga: Inuyasha , Ranma ½ , Urusei Yatsura , RIN-NE , and Maison Ikkoku . He noted on Twitter last week that the Yashahime manga adaptation's announcement has reached the attention of overseas fans as well, so he decided to post the image.

In a followup tweet, he wrote that he generally likes to write comedy in a certain way, and posted several English-translated pages of a Zelda fan comic as an example of his style.

He also wrote in English: "Like many of you, I am a big fan of Sensei Rumiko Takahashi and ' Inuyasha '. I'll do my best to make sure that 'Yashahime' is a good one."

The Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon manga will launch in the November issue of Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S magazine on September 25. Shiina drew the illustration below to celebrate the announcement, which brings together the sister protagonists of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and the protagonists of Shiina's own Zettai Karen Children .

Shiina only recently ended the Zettai Karen Children manga on July 14 after a 16-year run. The sci-fi comedy series began in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 2005. The manga inspired a 52-episode television anime series in 2008, as well as a 2010 original video anime adaptation and a 2013 spin-off anime focusing on the series antagonist Kyōsuke Hyōbu.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is an anime spinoff of Rumiko Takahashi 's Inuyasha series. The first season premiered in Japan in October 2020. Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act ( Hanyō no Yashahime: Ni no Shō ), the second season, will premiere on Yomiuri TV and NTV on October 2. Viz Media confirmed that the anime will stream on Crunchyroll , Funimation , and Hulu .

