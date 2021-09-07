Former act-age Manga Artist Designs Independent Virtual YouTuber Mayuri

Manga artist and illustratorhas been expanding into the world of Virtual YouTubers lately.

Manga artist and illustrator Shiro Usazaki has been expanding into the world of Virtual YouTubers lately. She is credited for the design of the independent Virtual singer and YouTuber Mayuri, who debuted her Live2D -animated avatar last month. Usazaki has also been drawing end card illustrations for Mayuri's channel.

Usazaki encouraged her Twitter followers to check out her illustration work and the animations.

Other artists credited in the creation of Mayuri's VTuber avatar are Tako Wasabi, who drew her fish form, and Live2D designer Atarime.

Usazaki's appreciation for VTubers is also evident in her recent Twitter activity; two weeks ago, she drew fanart commemorating the birthday of NIJISANJI's Kenmochi Toya.

Shiro Usazaki previously drew the artwork for the act-age manga from January 2018 until its cancellation in August following writer Tatsuya Matsuki 's arrest. Matsuki admitted to the charge of committing an indecent act with a female middle school student in court in November. The manga was nominated for Kodansha 's 43rd annual Manga Awards in 2019.

Last year, Usazaki drew a one-shot manga for Weekly Shonen Jump 's combined third and fourth issue, which shipped on December 21.

[Via Otakomu]