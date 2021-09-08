Fire Up Your Pet's Life With Promare Accessories

Want to bring a bit of spark to your pet's life? Geek-inspired pet accessory brand Pawsonify is partnering with GKIDS and Studio Trigger on a line of pet accessories based on the Promare anime film. The line includes collars, leashes, and pet ID tags for dogs and cats, available for the U.S. and Canada.

Prices range between US$21-26 for a leash, US$17-20 for a collar with a Lio or Galo charm, and US$20 for an engraved tag. Customers can choose between Burning Rescue and Mad Burnish designs.

Pre-orders are available through Pawsonify's website from September 8. The company plans to begin shipping shortly after Promare 's theatrical re-release dates of Sept 16 and 19.

Pawsonify has previously teamed up with Viz Media to create Naruto Shippūden , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , and InuYasha pet accessories.

Source: Press Release