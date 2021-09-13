Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' Song Gets Anime Music Video With Nostalgic 80s Style

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa 's song "Levitating" has received an official Japanese animated music video with a nostalgic 80s visual style.

NOSTALOOK, an animation group who specializes in creating works reminiscent of retro Japanese anime, is credited for the animation. Yu Tsubaki is the video's creative director, and Kenta Orisaka is the art director and writer. Yuta Ueno is the producer.

"Levitating" was released by Warner Records on March 27, 2020 as a track on the Future Nostalgia album. It was released as a single on October 1, 2020. The theme of the album is "nostalgic" pop and disco.

Warner Music Japan also recently produced an anime music video for Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits" song last month.

[Via NOSTALOOK]