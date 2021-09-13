Interest
Evangelion Ichiban Kuji Prizes Include Long-Haired Rei Figure
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
Banpresto's Ichiban Kuji lottery will be offering a figure of a long-haired Rei Ayanami from as she appears in Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time as the E prize of its February 2022 lineup.
The lineup features figures and merch that are inspired by the Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy. Here's a look at some of the prizes:
B Prize: Eva Unit 13 PVC Figure
C Prize: Shinji Ikari PVC Figure
D Prize: Asuka Shikinami Langley PVC Figure
E Prize: Rei Ayanami PVC Figure
The rest of the lineup are:
- F Prize: Hand Towel
- G Prize: Sackosh
- H Prize: Clear File Set
- Last One Prize: Eva Unit 01 PVC Figure Last One ver.
- Double Chance Campaign Prize: Eva Unit 13 PVC Figure
Each attempt at the lottery will cost 680 yen (about US$6). The lineup is scheduled to be released in February 2022.
Source: Otakomu