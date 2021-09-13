Interest
Evangelion Ichiban Kuji Prizes Include Long-Haired Rei Figure

posted on by Choo Sum Lee

Banpresto's Ichiban Kuji lottery will be offering a figure of a long-haired Rei Ayanami from as she appears in Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time as the E prize of its February 2022 lineup.

The lineup features figures and merch that are inspired by the Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy. Here's a look at some of the prizes:

A Prize: Eva Unit 01 PVC Figure

B Prize: Eva Unit 13 PVC Figure

C Prize: Shinji Ikari PVC Figure

D Prize: Asuka Shikinami Langley PVC Figure

E Prize: Rei Ayanami PVC Figure

The rest of the lineup are:

  • F Prize: Hand Towel
  • G Prize: Sackosh
  • H Prize: Clear File Set
  • Last One Prize: Eva Unit 01 PVC Figure Last One ver.
  • Double Chance Campaign Prize: Eva Unit 13 PVC Figure

Each attempt at the lottery will cost 680 yen (about US$6). The lineup is scheduled to be released in February 2022.

Source: Otakomu

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives