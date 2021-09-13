Evangelion Ichiban Kuji Prizes Include Long-Haired Rei Figure

Banpresto 's Ichiban Kuji lottery will be offering a figure of a long-haired Rei Ayanami from as she appears in Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time as the E prize of its February 2022 lineup.

The lineup features figures and merch that are inspired by the Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy. Here's a look at some of the prizes:

A Prize: Eva Unit 01 PVC Figure B Prize: Eva Unit 13 PVC Figure C Prize: Shinji Ikari PVC Figure D Prize: Asuka Shikinami Langley PVC Figure E Prize: Rei Ayanami PVC Figure

The rest of the lineup are:

F Prize : Hand Towel

: Hand Towel G Prize : Sackosh

: Sackosh H Prize : Clear File Set

: Clear File Set Last One Prize : Eva Unit 01 PVC Figure Last One ver.

: Eva Unit 01 PVC Figure Last One ver. Double Chance Campaign Prize: Eva Unit 13 PVC Figure

Each attempt at the lottery will cost 680 yen (about US$6). The lineup is scheduled to be released in February 2022.

Source: Otakomu