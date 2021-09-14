Interest
Yuruyuri Manga Creator Namori Draws Fanart of VTubers, Anime Idols, and More

posted on by Choo Sum Lee

Last week, Yuruyuri's manga creator Namori blessed Twitter users with a deluge of fanart that they have recently drawn, ranging from Virtual YouTubers, to the idols from [email protected], Love Live!, and Ensemble Stars!, to characters from games like Fire Emblem and Kantai Collection. Below is Namori's Twitter thread in its entirety along with names of the featured talents and characters, from left to right:

  • Rei Sakuma, Ensemble Stars!
  • Edelgard, Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Ayanami, Azur Lane
  • Yuka Shiina, Nijisanji

Source: Otakomu

