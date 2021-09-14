Yuruyuri Manga Creator Namori Draws Fanart of VTubers, Anime Idols, and More

New licenses include Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter, Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers

― J-Novel Club announced the license of four new light novels and one new manga on Monday: Title: Goodbye Otherworld, See You Tomorrow Author(s): Kazamidori with illustrations by Nimoshi Release Date: September 13 Summary: The world he woke up in is long dead, dusted in ashen pow...