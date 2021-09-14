Interest
Yuruyuri Manga Creator Namori Draws Fanart of VTubers, Anime Idols, and More
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
Last week, Yuruyuri's manga creator Namori blessed Twitter users with a deluge of fanart that they have recently drawn, ranging from Virtual YouTubers, to the idols from [email protected], Love Live!, and Ensemble Stars!, to characters from games like Fire Emblem and Kantai Collection. Below is Namori's Twitter thread in its entirety along with names of the featured talents and characters, from left to right:
最近のらくがき！1〜4 pic.twitter.com/4h3olbOHEu— なもり@ゆるゆり20巻でた！ (@_namori_) September 5, 2021
- Konata Izumi, Lucky Star
- Nakiri Ayame, Hololive
- Nausicaä, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
- Yuika Mitsumine, THE [email protected]: Shiny Colors
5〜8！ pic.twitter.com/BW45Xosbi6— なもり@ゆるゆり20巻でた！ (@_namori_) September 5, 2021
- Oozora Subaru, Hololive
- Lio Fotia, Promare
- Miku Maekawa, THE [email protected] CINDERELLA GIRLS
- Manjiro Sano, Tokyo Revengers
9〜12！ pic.twitter.com/LgTGW5i06H— なもり@ゆるゆり20巻でた！ (@_namori_) September 5, 2021
- Hoshimachi Suisei, Hololive
- Ken Kaneki, Tokyo Ghoul
- Shiki Ichinose, THE [email protected] CINDERELLA GIRLS
- Cecilia Alcott, Infinite Stratos
13〜16！ pic.twitter.com/bPIbuqD4zN— なもり@ゆるゆり20巻でた！ (@_namori_) September 5, 2021
- Rei Sakuma, Ensemble Stars!
- Edelgard, Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Ayanami, Azur Lane
- Yuka Shiina, Nijisanji
17〜20！ pic.twitter.com/Hp5ZrHjs2Y— なもり@ゆるゆり20巻でた！ (@_namori_) September 5, 2021
- Riddle Rosehearts, Twisted Wonderland
- Hotori Arashiyama, And Yet the Town Moves
- Memumemu, Akuma no Memumemu-chan
- Kanna Kamui, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid
21〜24！ pic.twitter.com/oRuPBPFn1b— なもり@ゆるゆり20巻でた！ (@_namori_) September 5, 2021
- Kanon Shibuya, Love Live! Superstar!!
- Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- Ranka Lee, Macross Frontier
- Kongou, Kantai Collection
Source: Otakomu