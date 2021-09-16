That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Gets Remade as Children's Books

A children's book version of Fuse 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel series was released in Japan on Wednesday. It is part of the debut lineup of Micro Magazine 's Kanade Bunko imprint, which launched this month. The illustrations are drawn by Moryo based on character designs by Mitz Vah , the original light novel illustrator.

The three-part children's book version of the light novel's first volume tells the story with simplified prose.

Besides That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , the Kanade Bunko imprint will publish original stories focused on the romance, mystery, and horror genres.

Fuse launched the story serially on "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website from 2013 to 2016. Micro Magazine began publishing the series in print in 2014, and it shipped the 18th volume on March 31.

Yen Press licensed the light novel series, and it describes the story:

Lonely thirty-seven-year-old Satoru Mikami is stuck in a dead-end job, unhappy with his mundane life, but after dying at the hands of a robber, he awakens to a fresh start in a fantasy realm...as a slime monster! As he acclimates to his goopy new existence, his exploits with the other monsters set off a chain of events that will change his new world forever!

The television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, which in turn adapted the light novel series, premiered in October 2018. The second part of the second television anime season premiered on July 6.

