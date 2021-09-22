hololive, Evangelion Special Project Cancelled Due to Unforeseen Circumstances

hololive talent were originally planned to feature in promotional program in July

In July, the Virtual YouTuber agency hololive announced that it was collaborating with the Evangelion series on a "special project." hololive talents were originally planned to feature in a program where they would discuss their favorite scenes from the Rebuild of Evangelion films in detail.

The program was originally scheduled to air on July 3; however, it was delayed shortly after the announcement. In a tweet last Friday, King Amusement Creative confirmed that it was cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances."

"King Record has consulted with those involved with the project, and as a result we must reluctantly cancel," the tweet reads. "We extend our deepest apologies to everyone who was looking forward to it."

Houshou Marine, Uruha Rushia, Shirogane Noel, Minato Aqua, and Sakura Miko were among the originally scheduled guests.

Source: King Amusement Creative Twitter account via Hachima Kikо̄