Stay Stylish With Jujutsu Kaisen Hair Spray

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime series is having its "most powerful" collaboration with Kao Corporation's "Cape For Active Series" line of hair spray, which boasts of having the "strongest" hair-holding power. To promote the product, Cape is holding a giveaway campaign with an original line of Jujutsu Kaisen merchandise starting from October 1. (Note that the campaign is exclusive to Japan.)

The collaboration image shows Yūji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojō holding the hair spray. Clear files, bath towels and acrylic smartphone stands will be created using this image.

There will be two giveaway campaigns: The first will be held on Twitter from October 1 to 21. Follow the Cape's Japanese Twitter account and retweet the campaign tweet to enter the draw to win a set of four clear files. The second will run from October 22 to December 15, and is exclusive to those who purchase the hair spray. Customers will receive an application form, and by entering a photo of their receipt, they can enter the draw to win a bath towel or acrylic smartphone stand.

Sources: Anime! Anime!, Press Release