One Piece Anime Celebrates 1000th Episode With New Luffy Artwork
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
Fans are invited to post their own 1000th episode messages with the artwork and the hashtag #OnePiece1000LOGS
The One Piece anime's 1000th episode (“1000 LOGS”) airs at 6:00 pm JST this Saturday, and to commemorate this momentous occasion, Toei Animation has released a new 1000 LOGS anniversary artwork featuring Monkey D. Luffy.
Additionally, Toei Animation invites One Piece fans from all over the world to join in the celebration. If you are a One Piece fan, you are welcome to post your own 1000th episode messages (comments, memories, congratulations, etc.) using this commemorative artwork along with the hashtag #OnePiece1000LOGS.