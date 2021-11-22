Ed Sheeran Collaboration Event Launches in Pokémon GO

Sheeran performance videos, Squirtle wearing sunglasses will be available in-game until November 30

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is starring in a special performance for Pokémon GO players. To commemorate the release of his new album, “=” (Equals), pre-recorded performance videos of songs such as "Perfect," "Bad Habits," “Overpass Graffiti,” “Thinking Out Loud,” “First Time,” and “Shivers” will be accessible through the Pokémon GO app. The collaboration event launched on Monday at 11:00 a.m. PST and will be available until November 30 at 1:00 p.m. PST.

During the event, Sheeran's favorite Pokémon, Squirtle, will appear in the game wearing shades. It can be obtained through wild encounters or for completing Field Research tasks. The following water Pokémon will also have an upped appearance rate throughout the event period: Totodile, Mudkip, Piplup, Oshawott, Froakie.

Players can also redeem a special code to receive an exclusive in-game avatar item in Pokémon GO featuring Ed Sheeran's “＝” album art, which he wears during his special performance. The special code is 4SQS6N359Y7NPCUW, and it can be redeemed by logging into the Niantic website.

Sheeran's appreciation for Japanese popular culture has been evident in some of his other recent musical ventures. "Bad Habits" received an official Japanese animated music video in August. Manga artist and illustrator Rui Ikeda drew the artwork featured in the video.

In 2019, award-winning manga creator and artist Yoriko Hoshi animated a music video for "Supermarket Flowers." She also created stickers for his No. 6 Collaborations Project album.