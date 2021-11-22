Mamoru Hosoda's Belle Film Theme Song to Feature at 2021 Kōhaku Song Contest

NHK revealed the lineup for the 72nd Kōhaku Uta Gassen ("Red and White Song Contest"), Japan's most-watched music television program, on Friday. The yearly New Year's Eve contest pits two teams of female singers (the red team) and male singers (the white team) against each other.

"U," the theme song of Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu 's new BELLE anime film will feature in the prestigious program. Singer-songwriter Kaho Nakamura, who plays the protagonist Suzu/Belle, and the group Millennium Parade , which wrote the song, will make their Kōhaku debut.

The full lineup for the 72nd Kōhaku Uta Gassen includes:

(Note: The number in parenthesis represents how many times the singer/group has appeared on the program, including this year.)

RED TEAM

WHITE TEAM

In this year's contest, actress Haruna Kawaguchi ( Ouran High School Host Club live-action film actress) is leading the red team, and TV personality Yo Oizumi is leading the white team. NHK newscaster Mayuko Wakuda is announcing. The event will be held with a physical audience, after foregoing one in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme this year is "Colorful."