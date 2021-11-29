Light Yagami Encourages Hondurans to Vote In Presidential Election

A Spanish language political ad has been using the Death Note anime to encourage people to vote in Sunday's Honduras presidential election. The Observatorio Democrático Juventud Honduras (Democratic Youth Observatory Honduras) NGO posted the ad on its Facebook page on November 13, showing Death Note protagonist Light Yagami with the message: "The Power Is In Your Hands."

"If you don't vote, others will decide for you, and you will not be able to complain when you don't find a job and opportunities," the Facebook post also says.

On Saturday, NPR reported the presence of the ad on a wall in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital.

With support for democracy in Honduras the lowest among Latin American countries, an encouragement to vote is warranted, even from an unlikely source. The electoral council described this year's election as "a massive turnout," with over 2.7 million ballots cast. That figure is already higher than the 2017 total. Opposition candidate Xiomara Castro currently leads in the counting.

In the Death Note anime and manga series, protagonist Light Yagami obtains a mysterious "Death Note" that allows him to kill the people he writes the names of. With the help of this supernatural power, he aspires to become "the God of the new world."