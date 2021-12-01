DUSTCELL Song "Kaen" Gets Anime Music Video

The DUSTCELL musical unit released an animated music video for the song "Kaen" (Blaze) on Tuesday. The music video is directed by Shun Yamaguchi ( Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia OP 2 motion graphics, Baki OP 2 CG design) and animator Sowiti.

The full credit list is as follows:

Director: Shun Yamaguchi / Sowiti

/ Sowiti Animator: Sowiti

Assistant Animator: B

Illustrator: ttl

Graphic Designer: Shingo Sawai

CG Designer: Sam / uφ/u / yozba

Artist Manager: Masao Hasu ( KAMITSUBAKI RECORD )

) Producer: Sōsuke Watanabe (THINKR)

(THINKR) Production Manager: Chihiro Iida (THINKR)

DUSTCELL is a two-person unit comprised of vocalist EMA and composer Misumi. "Kaen" is the lead song of the unit's second album "Jihaku" (Confession), which shipped on October 20. The energy drink ZONe sponsored the music video as part of its "Immersive Song Project."

Source: Press Release