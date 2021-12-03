Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Inosuke Will Cover Your Ass

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 's Inosuke is a reliable ally to Tanjirо̄ in a jam, and he can do the same for you with this latest piece of merch. With the character inspiring a pair of shorts, Inosuke can now literally cover your behind. Hey, that's what friends are for, right?

Village Vanguard is accepting orders in Japan through its online store.

The character goods maker is also selling shorts with the clothing patterns of Zenitsu, Tanjirо̄, Tomioka, Nezuko, and Shinobu. Each pair costs 3,850 yen (approximately US$34), and the orders are expected to ship in mid-late January.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web