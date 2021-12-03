Doraemon's 50th Anniversary Commemorated With Giant Bronze Statue in Shibuya

: Door to the Future" monument was unveiled in Miyashita Park on Wednesday

Fujiko F. Fujio 's original Doraemon manga commemorated its 50th anniversary on Wednesday with the unveiling of a giant bronze statue in Shibuya's Miyashita Park. The " Doraemon : Door to the Future" monument depicts Doraemon and Nobita alongside seven classic Doraemon gadgets, most prominently the Anywhere Door.

The statue took approximately two years to design and assemble from conception. It is 5.8 meters in diameter and 3.921 meters tall, with Doraemon standing 129.3 centimeters tall in comparison. Visitors are allowed to freely observe and touch the statue.

Ken Hasebe, the mayor of Shibuya, attended the unveiling ceremony alongside Kazuhiko Akatsu , the president of Fujiko Pro . Hasebe commented that as someone turning 50 years old next year, he has grown up alongside the Doraemon series, and it holds a special place in his heart. He expressed his hope that by installing the monument in Shibuya, where people of all ages gather, the hopes and dreams of Fujiko F. Fujio can be transmitted well into the future.

In addition to installing the monument, Fujiko Pro has donated the manga artist duo's books to schools and related facilities in the Shibuya Ward.

The beloved children's series also recently inspired an anime special for its 50th anniversary.

Source: Comic Natalie