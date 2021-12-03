The Quintessential Quintuplets Inspire Life-Sized Acrylic Stands

Each girl is depicted reading a book, making them ideal companions for book-loving

The Quintessential Quintuplets girls are getting their own life-sized acrylic stands. Each girl is depicted reading a book, making them ideal companions for book-loving otaku .

Each stand is 170 centimeters tall and costs 181,500 yen (approximately US$1,600). Each purchase will come with an acrylic holder novelty item featuring the same design.

The artwork will also be used on other productions in Pony Canyon 's latest merch lineup. These include B2-size tapestries, reproduced artwork, and acrylic plates. They are available for order in Japan through Pony Canyon 's online store and are expected to ship in mid-February.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web