Sound! Euphonium Author Ayano Takeda Announces Her Marriage

Sound! Euphonium author Ayano Takeda announced on her Twitter account on Sunday that she has gotten married. She posted a photo of her and her partner's rings and wrote: "Sorry to mention a personal matter, but I have gotten married to the person I have been seeing for some time. My environment will be a little different from now on, but I hope to keep writing stories energetically! I hope you can continue to support me!"

Takeda released the first Sound! Euphonium novel in 2013, and the first anime season adapts its story. She followed up the original novel with the Hibike! Euphonium 2 Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu no Ichiban Nagai Natsu (The Kitauji High School Concert Band's Longest Summer) novel in March 2015, then the Hibike! Euphonium 2 Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu, Saidai no Kiki (The Kitauji High School Concert Band's Worst Disaster) novel in April 2015, and then the Hibike! Euphonium 2 Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu no Himitsu no Hanashi (The Kitauji High School Concert Band's Secret Story) short story collection in June 2015. Takeda released the two-part novel spinoff Rikka Kōkō Marching Band e Yōkoso! (Welcome to the Rikka High School Marching Band) in August and September 2016, focusing on the character Azusa Sasaki and Rikka High School (based on the real-life nationally renowned Tachibana High School Marching Band).

Takeda wrote a two-part sequel novel to her Sound! Euphonium novels subtitled "Haran no Dai-ni Gakushō" (The Turbulent Second Movement). The new story takes place during Kumiko's second year. The story introduces new first year characters. The two volumes shipped in August and October 2017. The series also has three short story collection books. Takeda published two new novels for the series collectively titled Hibike! Euphonium - Kitauji Suisōgaku-bu, Ketsui no Saishū Gakushō (Sound! Euphonium - The Kitauji Concert Band's Decisive Final Movement) in 2019.

She is collaborating with Musshu ( Furidashi ni Ochiru ) on a new manga titled Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku (The Flower Blooms, Like Ashura), which began serialization in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on June 18. Takeda is writing the story for their first manga series, and Musshu is illustrating.