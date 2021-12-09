Osaka Police Uses Ace Attorney Characters For Anti-Marijuana Campaign

Posters, flyers will be used to discourage marijuana usage among youths

CAPCOM announced in a press release on Thursday that it will lend the Ace Attorney characters to the Osaka prefectural police as part of its juvenile delinquency prevention efforts. Characters from The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will be depicted on a set of posters and flyers which will be distributed in Osaka educational institutions, police boxes, stations, and other public facilities around the prefecture starting from Thursday.

The posters will be used to spread awareness and discourage the use of marijuana, which has become "strikingly more common" among younger people in recent years. 6,000 posters and 4,000 flyers will be printed featuring original character art with the slogan: "Say NO! to marijuana use."

CAPCOM has cooperated with the Osaka police with similar crime prevention campaigns since 2013 and with government initiatives in general since 2009. In its press release, CAPCOM stated: " Our corporate motto is 'A sensitive development of business that creates a culture of fun.' Abiding by this creed, we will proactively grapple with societal issues, starting with climate change. We aim for lasting growth under a harmonious relationship of trust with all our stakeholders and the earth's environment."

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles , a compilation that includes the 2015 The Great Ace Attorney : Adventures (Dai Gyakuten Saiban) and the 2017 The Great Ace Attorney : Resolve (Dai Gyakuten Saiban 2: Naruhodō Ryūnosuke no Kakugo) games shipped in the West on July 27 and in Japan on July 29. The Ace Attorney franchise celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.

Source: Press Release