FILA Reveals 7 Special-Edition Dragon Ball Super Shoe Designs

Athletic brand FILA revealed its complete line-up of limited-edition Dragon Ball Super footwear just in time for the holidays. The collection of seven different character-inspired styles first debuted at New York Comic Con in October and will be available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada both men's and kid sizes on December 21. Fans looking to up their power level can find the shoes at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Footaction stores.

The designs include FILA's Original Fitness, F-13, and FILA Renno styles and are based on Goku, Goku Black, Vegeta, Golden Frieza, Trunks, Beerus, and Super Shenron's iconic colors. The Goku design references the hero's orange gi, blue sash, and Super Saiyan gold hair.

If evil is more your style, the Super Goku Black design takes inspiration from the villain's grey vest, black turtleneck, red sash, and pointed white boots. Even Goku Black's Potara earring, time ring, and purple blade can be seen in elements of the shoe's design.

The designs for Super Vegeta, Golden Frieza, Super Trunks, Super Beerus, and Super Shenron are below.



Super Vegeta



Golden Frieza



Super Trunks



Super Beerus



Super Shenron



The footwear varies in price based on its design. The FILA Renno styles are US$100 for men and US$90 for kids, the FILA F-13 style is US$80 for men and US$70 for kids, and the FILA Original Fitness retails for US$75 for men and US$65 for kids.

Source: Press Release