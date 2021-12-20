Love Live! Series Launches Official TikTok Account

Account will distribute music through subscription-based model

The Love Live! series launched its official TikTok account last Wednesday. The account will distribute songs from Love Live! , Love Live! Sunshine!! , Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club , and Love Live! Superstar!! through a subscription-based (flat-rate) model.

In 2010, the anime studio Sunrise, Lantis , and ASCII Media Works ' Dengeki G Magazine launched Love Live! as a self-described "ultimate user-participation project" that lets its fans vote on the future of the fictional idols in the μ's school idol group. A series of music CDs and animated music videos then followed. The first Love Live! School idol project anime series (pictured right) premiered in January 2013, and the second series premiered in April 2014. The Love Live! The School Idol Movie film opened in Japan in June 2015.

The Love Live! Sunshine!! project was then announced in February 2015. The project's three key phrases are "Reader Participation," "Inspired by μ's," and "Seaside Town Setting." Fans chose the group's name Aqours by popular vote. The first Love Live! Sunshine!! television anime premiered in July 2016. The second season ran from October to December 2017. The Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow film opened in Japan in January 2019.

The franchise 's staff introduced the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club in 2017 as part of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game's "Perfect Dream Project " (PDP). The first anime season premiered on October 2020, and a second season that will premiere next April.

Thee Love Live! Superstar!! television anime premiered on public broadcaster NHK 's E-tele channel on July 11 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime is getting a second season.

