Mamoru Oshii, Hideo Kojima Comment On The Matrix Resurrections Film

Eminent Japanese creators including Ghost in the Shell director Mamoru Oshii and Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding game director Hideo Kojima have commented on The Matrix Resurrections film after its opening in Japan last Friday.

Oshii commented: "I thought it was a return to The Matrix 's roots. It's closest to the pleasure principle the Wachowskis were aiming for in the first film. I was also surprised at how the filming style has not changed. The reason why 'those two' absolutely had to be there was also depicted very thoroughly. If either Keanu Reeves or Carrie-Anne Moss were absent, it would have fallen apart. For everyone who has ever wanted to see Keanu and Carrie in another Matrix film, this film is undoubtedly for you."

Kojima commented: "This film is not a sequel. It is not a remake or a prequel either. It is a uniquely ambitious film that returns to the roots of The Matrix , which was a monumental sci-fi that blurred the lines between reality and fiction (the "Matrix"). Resurrection not only connects the real and Matrix worlds, it further ties in the metatextual layer of The Matrix trilogy. Do you choose the red pill or the blue pill? Through the savior's ultimate choice, you'll see Lana Wachowski 's true intention behind directing a 'modern' Matrix film."

Other creators who commented include Redline director Takeshi Kioke, Sword Art Online and Hello World director Tomohiko Ito , Gankutsuou: The Count of Monte Cristo director and Rebuild of Evangelion film unit director Mahiro Maeda , and The Animatrix contributing director Koji Morimoto .

Koike described the film as "full of surprises" that plays with the audience's expectations. Maeda said that it was "befitting" of a Matrix film but that it nevertheless displayed a "befitting evolution." Ito said: "You need to ascertain the truth for yourself!"

Morimoto commented that it was his desire to create something with the atmosphere of The Matrix that made him create the world of Beyond for The Animatrix , and that in the real world, The Matrix inspired advancements in technology and virtual reality. "2021 has made it possible to login to the world of this masterpiece once more. Now the entire world has become captive to the excitement of virtual reality! Neo and Trinity are the saviors from whom you can feel the naissance of the 'world' regardless of what dimension they exist in."

The film will open in the United States on Wednesday.

Source: Anime! Anime!