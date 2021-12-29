Eagle Talon Anime Teams Up With Japanese Government For Anti-Online Harassment Campaign

Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications launched #NoHeartNoSNS campaign in wake of Hana Kimura's death

The Eagle Talon ( Himitsu Kessha Taka no Tsume ) comedy anime franchise is teaming up with Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) for its #NoHeartNoSNS anti-online harassment campaign. The series has produced four short videos as part of the campaign, featuring its trademark humor and Japanese language puns.

In the anime, a pigeon character named "Hato-kyun" (a pun on "Heart" and the Japanese word for pigeon, hato) appears with the intent to spread information about the #NoHeartNoSNS slogan and the nature of online harassment. She is voiced by Ayaka Ohashi .

The MIC created the slogan in July 2020, two months after the death of wrestler and reality TV star Hana Kimura to suicide. Private businesses, including Bushiroad and NIJISANJI, have also launched anti-harassment initiatives in the wake of the tragic incident.

Eagle Talon 's new spinoff television anime series titled Yoshida Katsuko no Yabai wa! SDGs ~Araburu! Trouble! Sustainable!~ (Katsuko Yoshida's Plight! SDGs: Irascible! Trouble! Sustainable!) that premiered on Asahi Broadcasting and on YouTube on October 4.

The anime centers on Katsuko Yoshida, the cousin of Eagle Talon 's Yoshida-kun, and an employee in Kemonomichi Electronics' "special general affairs" section. She educates her poorly informed colleagues about their misunderstandings of Sustainable Development Goals, the United Nations-backed goals for member nations to attain a sustainable future.

Eagle Talon creator FROGMAN first used the character in DLE 's "Miru Dake de, Ippō Mae Susumeru Series" (Just By Watching, You Can Take a Step Forward Series) anime shorts in March earlier this year, where Katsuko corrects the bad management and corporate workplace culture in the company.

The original Eagle Talon Flash anime centers on the titular secret society and its bumbling attempts to take over the world. The production company DLE Inc. launched the first Himitsu Kessha Taka no Tsume (Secret Society Eagle Talon ) television series in 2006, and the series spawned nine films. Artist FROGMAN serves as the "director/writer/character designer/sound Recording Engineer /Flash animator/editor/ voice actor ."

Source: Oricon via Otakomu