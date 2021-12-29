Tarui City Announces PR Anime About Japan's Most Famous Historical Battle

The Battle of Sekigahara of 1600 A.D. is commonly regarded as Japan's most famous historical battle, with Tokugawa Ieyasu's decisive victory over the Toyotomi clan marking a major turning point in Japan's feudal era. The battle took place in what is now the Gifu Prefecture , with many modern cities proudly boasting their connections to the historic event.

Tarui City is one such city eager to share its historical significance across the country. On Monday, it announced that it is producing a promotional anime, called "The Battle of Sekigahara: The Warriors of Tarui Who Stood At the Crossroad."

The anime short will depict the feelings of two warlords, Takenaka Shigekado and Tamehiro Hiratsuka, who were both comrades in the service of the Toyotomi family but became enemies during the Battle of Sekigahara. The anime will focus on the relationship the two men had with the famous military strategist Takenaka Shigeharu, who served as the advisor for Toyotomi Hideyoshi.

Voice actor Shunichi Toki (Kōki Etō in TsukiPro the Animation , Allocer Schneider in Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun ) will join the cast and perform the ending theme. Tetsuo Owada, a professor emeritus at Shizuoka University researching Japanese medieval history, will provide the historical research, and Pony Canyon will coordinate the project. The anime is expected to be completed in late February, 2022.

In 2018, Ōgaki City, also located in the Gifu Prefecture , commissioned its own promotional anime about the Battle of Sekigahara.

Source: Comic Natalie