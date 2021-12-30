Voice Actors Satomi Satou, Takuma Terashima Announce Birth of 1st Child

Voice actors Satomi Satou and Takuma Terashima announced on their respective blogs on Thursday that they have welcomed their first child. Satou reported that her body is recovering well, and that she is currently resuming work. Both actors vowed that they will continue to work hard at their careers while building a happy family life.

Satou and Terashima announced their marriage in 2017. They have voiced roles in some of the same anime, including Fairy Tail and Hell Girl: Three Vessels . Satou voiced Mizuki Shibata in The irregular at magic high school , while Terashima voiced Leonhart Saijo in the series. Satou also voiced Karin Fukazawa in In Search of the Lost Future , while Terashima voiced Sō Akiyama.

Satou's major roles in anime include K-ON! 's Ritsu Tainaka, Fairy Tail 's Wendy, K's Kukuri Yukizome, Oreimo 's Manami Tamura, Assassination Classroom 's Yukiko Kanzaki, and Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 's Mimi Katsura. Terashima's major roles include The [email protected] 's Tōma Amagase, Utano☆Princesama Revolutions ' Otoya Ittoki, PriPara 's Usagi, Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts ' Toshimitsu Kubo, Tantei Opera Milky Holmes ' Stone Riber, and Log Horizon 's Shiroe.

Earlier this week, voice actors Maaya Sakamoto and Kenichi Suzumura also announced that they are expecting their first child next year. In her blog post, Satou remarked that she has been hearing happy reports this year from various directions, and expressed her blessing to all recent and expecting mothers.

Source: Comic Natalie