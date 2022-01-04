Interest
King Records 90th Anniversary Exhibit Shows Off Visuals From Over 90 Anime
posted on by Kim Morrissy
King Records is celebrating its 90th anniversary since its establishment with an art exhibition of anime titles the company has been involved in as an investor. The free exhibit, which will be available in both VR and in-person at the Ikebukuro and Osaka Nihonbashi Animate stores, will display key visuals from over 90 titles, including Revolutionary Girl Utena, Martian Successor Nadesico, and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha.
The full list of represented titles is as follows:
- 3x3 Eyes
- Blue Seed
- Martian Successor Nadesico
- Revolutionary Girl Utena
- Lost Universe
- Cyberteam in Akihabara
- Starship Girl Yamamoto Yohko
- Di Gi Charat
- Love Hina
- Descendants of Darkness
- Sister Princess
- Fruits Basket
- Rave Master
- Seven of Seven
- Azumanga Daioh
- Mao-chan
- Shrine of the Morning Mist
- Princess Tutu
- Stellvia
- D.C. ~Da Capo~
- Fafner
- BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad
- Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha
- Futakoi
- Negima!
- Mahoraba ~Heartful days~
- Futakoi Alternative
- Pani Poni Dash!
- Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha A's
- Inukami!
- Negima!
- Otoboku - Maidens Are Falling for Me!
- Gakuen Utopia Manabi Straight!
- Nagasarete Airantou
- Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha StrikerS
- Heroic Age
- Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei
- Minami-ke
- D.C. II: Da Capo II
- The Slayers Revolution
- Toradora!
- The Slayers Evolution-R
- White Album
- Natsu no Arashi!
- Asura Cryin'
- Kämpfer
- Kiss×sis
- Arakawa Under the Bridge
- Seitokai Yakuindomo
- Yosuga no Sora - In solitude where we are least alone
- Oniichan no Koto Nanka Zenzen Suki Janain Dakara ne—!!—!!
- You're Being Summoned, Azazel
- Ground Control to Psychoelectric Girl
- Dog Days
- Mayo Chiki!
- Penguindrum
- Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000%
- C³
- Listen to Me, Girls. I Am Your Father!
- Bodacious Space Pirates
- Senki Zesshō Symphogear
- AKB0048
- Joshiraku
- Muromi-san
- Flowers of Evil
- Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 2000%
- Senki Zesshō Symphogear G
- White Album 2
- Miss Monochrome
- Golden Time
- Hozuki's Coolheadedness
- Knights of Sidonia
- Shōnen Hollywood - Holly Stage for 49
- Shōnen Hollywood - Holly Stage for 50
- Fafner EXODUS
- Ninja Slayer From Animation
- Utano☆Princesama Revolutions
- Aoharu x Machinegun
- Senki Zesshō Symphogear GX
- SHIMONETA: A Boring World Where the Concept of Dirty Jokes Doesn’t Exist
- Utawarerumono: The False Faces
- Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū
- Ajin
- Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto
- This Art Club Has a Problem!
- ViVid Strike!
- Utano☆Princesama Legend Star
- Aho Girl
- Tsuredure Children
- Senki Zesshō Symphogear AXZ
- Pop Team Epic
- Devils' Line
- Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life
- Music Girls
- Endro~!
- Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!?
- Senki Zesshō Symphogear XV
The exhibit will come to Tokyo first in the Ikebukuro Animate from January 1 to 16. It will then move to the Osaka Nihonbashi Animate from January 22 to 31. From February 1 to 13, it will be available as a virtual exhibit accessible through PC, smartphones, and VR devices.
Animate will sell high-quality replicas of the artwork in Japan. Further details are available through King Records' 90th anniversary website.
Source: Comic Natalie