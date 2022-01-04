King Records 90th Anniversary Exhibit Shows Off Visuals From Over 90 Anime

King Records is celebrating its 90th anniversary since its establishment with an art exhibition of anime titles the company has been involved in as an investor. The free exhibit, which will be available in both VR and in-person at the Ikebukuro and Osaka Nihonbashi Animate stores, will display key visuals from over 90 titles, including Revolutionary Girl Utena , Martian Successor Nadesico , and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha .

The full list of represented titles is as follows:

The exhibit will come to Tokyo first in the Ikebukuro Animate from January 1 to 16. It will then move to the Osaka Nihonbashi Animate from January 22 to 31. From February 1 to 13, it will be available as a virtual exhibit accessible through PC, smartphones, and VR devices.

Animate will sell high-quality replicas of the artwork in Japan. Further details are available through King Records ' 90th anniversary website.

Source: Comic Natalie