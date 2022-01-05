Overlord Author Says Next Volume's Draft Is Over 700 Pages

Volume 15 will be split in two parts, series to end at volume 17

Kugane Maruyama wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that the draft for the next volume of his Overlord light novel series has surpassed 700 pages. Because of this, volume 15 will be split into two books. He asked fans to be a little more patient, and assured that he is currently working intently to ensure that the books will come out within a short window of time.

In the afterword of the 14th volume, published in March 2020, Maruyama wrote that the series will end with the 17th volume. The 13th compiled book volume shipped in April 2018.

Maruyama began the original light novel series online in 2010, and Kadokawa 's Enterbrain imprint began publishing the series in print with illustrations by so-bin in 2012. Yen Press is releasing the novel series in North America. The company is also releasing Hugin Miyama and Satoshi Ōshio 's manga adaptation.

The first 13-episode Overlord television anime series premiered in Japan in July 2015. Overlord IV , the anime's fourth season, will premiere in 2022. The franchise will also have an anime film project that will cover the Sei Ōkoku-hen (Holy Kingdom Arc) story of the books.

The story takes place in the year 2138 when virtual reality gaming is booming. Yggdrasil, a popular online game, is quietly shut down one day. However, the protagonist Momonga decides to not log out. Momonga is then transformed into the image of a skeleton as "the most powerful wizard." The world continues to change, with non-player characters (NPCs) beginning to feel emotion. Having no parents, friends, or place in society, this ordinary young man Momonga then strives to take over the new world the game has become.

Source: Kugane Maruyama 's Twitter account

vmkll8a [(107) 23-218-4 # 1 0]