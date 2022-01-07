hololive's Tsunomaki Watame Gets "Movie-Quality" Anime Music Video

hololive Virtual YouTuber Tsunomaki Watame debuted an animated music video for her 12th original song "My song" on her channel on Thursday.

Takashi Ishida directed the music video at Qzil.la and is also credited for CG and compositing. Kamata drew the storyboards and character designs. Yutaka Araki and Kosuke Iwanaga were the animation directors, with Yutaka Araki also handling the key animation. Hideki Nakamura was the art director and handled the art boards. Ami Kutsuna handled the color coordination, setting, and paint checks.

The song is featured as part of Watame's second album "Watame no Uta vol.2," which shipped in Japan on December 29 (Watame's second anniversary as a hololive VTuber). The album is also available on music streaming and download services. Tomoya Tabuchi wrote the song lyrics and Shota Horie is credited for the composition.

In her tweet announcing the music video, Watame wrote: "This movie-quality animated music video was made thanks to you all!" (Translation via hololive's official English Twitter account.)

Tsunomaki Watame is a 4th generation hololive talent who debuted in December 29, 2019. Her official English profile describes her as a VTuber who "loves singing, and as she continued uploading song covers and having weekly singing streams titled 'Watameh Night Fever!!,' she started wanting to stand on Tokyo Budokan's stage someday."