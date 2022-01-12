Attack on Titan Skin Comes To Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone Pacific

$19.99 USD bundle comes to both games on January 20

The PlayStation Blog announced on Tuesday that an Attack on Titan skin will come to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific on January 20. The "Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan — Levi Edition Bundle" is a $19.99 USD bundle of 10 items which will include a “Survey Corps” Operator Skin inspired by the popular Attack on Titan character Levi Ackermann.

The bundle also includes the "Titan Piercer," “Historia” SMG, and “Ymir Curse” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprints. Other nods to the series include the “Steel Cut” Finishing Move, the “Secret Keeper” key Weapon Charm, the “Wings of Freedom” Emblem, and the “One Hot Potato” Sticker. The “Vertical Maneuver” Highlight Intro and the “Ultrahard Steel” MVP Highlight are exclusive to the Vanguard bundle.

The collaboration comes just a week after two games' first major update of 2022, which adds new content and bug fixes. The Vanguard update became downloadable on Tuesday, and the Warzone Pacific update will be available from Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT.

The Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 anime premiered with episode 76, "Danzai" ("Sentencing"), on the NHK General channel on January at 24:05 (effectively January 10 at 12:05 a.m.) in Japan. The second part will feature a returning staff, including director Yuichiro Hayashi at MAPPA , series scriptwriter Hiroshi Seko , character designer Tomohiro Kishi , and music composers Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto . The anime also features a returning cast.

Crunchyroll and Funimation will stream Part 2 of the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime as it airs in Japan, beginning on January 9. Crunchyroll will stream in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Russia, while Funimation will stream in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Australia, and New Zealand.

