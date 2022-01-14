Interest
English Voice Actress Cristina Valenzuela Announces Her Engagement
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Voice actress Cristina Valenzuela announced on her Twitter account on Friday that she is engaged to be married. She posted photos of her partner's marriage proposal and wrote: "Yes, with all my heart, yes." Her partner is identified in the tweet as Michael Espero.
Yes, with all my heart, yes. pic.twitter.com/B3GxP6d1B9— Cristina Vee Vuvuzela (@CristinaVee) January 14, 2022
Valenzuela is perhaps best known for voicing Rei Hino/Sailor Mars (Sailor Moon), Homura Akemi (Puella Magi Madoka Magica), and Mio Akiyama (K-ON!). She also voices Sakura Matou in the Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works television anime and Heaven's Feel films, Killua Zoldyck in Hunter × Hunter, Darkness in KONOSUBA, Fujiko Mine in the Lupin the IIIrd films, and Vivy in Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-.
In 2018, she announced her engagement to musician and fellow voice actor Nathan Sharp, but the two separated later that year.
Source: Cristina Valenzuela's Twitter account