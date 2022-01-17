Inzai City's Inzai Aru Aru Monogatari Fantasy PR Anime Debuts

Inzai City in Chiba Prefecture is trying to stand out among all the other towns in Japan using anime to promote themselves. The city released the Inzai Aru Aru Monogatari net anime on Friday; the story features a prominent fantasy theme, a rarity among anime tourism ads.

The 18-minute long anime is part of the city's "Make Inzai Original" project, which calls for promotional content suggestions from Inzai citizens.

The anime is based on Yūhi Nakamura 's Inzai Aru Aru 11-chapter four-panel manga, which launched in 2019, and is a promotional manga for the city. The story centers on a 10-year-old girl named Shirushi Nishizumi who lives in the city, and the alien she meets after it crash lands in Inzai. The alien needs "Aru Aru Energy" to be able to power back up its spaceship.

The cast includes:

Pony Canyon is producing the anime, and actor Tetsuhiro Ikeda is writing the script. Yū Aoki is directing the anime. Asura Film is handling the animation production.

Inzai City also debuted a special program on YouTube featuring Ishihara, Inoue, and Ikeda, focusing on aspects of the city that "don't exist anywhere else."

Source: Moca-News