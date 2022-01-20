Viz Launches Official U.S. Shonen Jump Store

After teasing an "exciting" announcement on Tuesday, Viz launched its official U.S. Shonen Jump store on Wednesday. The store debuted with various clothing and accessory items under the " One Piece ," " Shonen Jump ," and " Bleach " brands. The One Piece and Bleach items feature black-and-white artwork from their respective manga series, while the Shonen Jump items feature the English Shonen Jump logo.

Some examples are shown below:

Prices range from US$20 for the socks to US$90 for the Bleach hoodies. T-shirts cost US$40.

According to the official website, the site will feature two manga capsule collections that will change every season. The items will be exclusive and produced in very limited quantities. They will be available only through the online store or through Viz special events. Purchases from the online store will only ship to the U.S.