Slow Loop Fishing Anime Inpires Seafood Theme Café

The fishing-themed Slow Loop anime is inspiring a limited-time café with a seafood theme. The Cure Maid Café in Akihabara will host the café from January 21 to February 6.

The main dishes are the deep-fried horse mackerel​ and zukedon depicted in the series.

The dessert menu also has a prominent seafood theme, featuring clams and fishes alongside the sweets.

Each character also gets their own themed drinks inspired by their color palettes. Hiyori's blue curacao syrup drink is particularly notable because it comes with a straw fashioned like a fishing rod.

Finding the hidden Sea Nyan mascot character in the venue and posting it to social media with the #slowloop and ##キュアメイドカフェ (Cure Maid Café) hashtags will earn you the right to order the special Sea Nyan ramune syrup and blueberry drink. Sea Nyan merchandise is also available for purchase from the accompanying store.

The television anime of Maiko Uchino 's Slow Loop manga premiered on January 7. Funimation is streaming the anime in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The manga centers on Hiyori, a girl who enjoys fly fishing by the beach, an activity passed down to her by her late father. On one typical day at the beach, she happens to meet Koharu, who happens to be her new stepsister from her mother's new marriage.

Source: Anime! Anime! via Crunchyroll News