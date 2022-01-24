Tour Zombie Land Saga Anime Locations With Official Rental Bicycles

The Zombie Land Saga anime has made extensive efforts to help promote tourism in the Saga Prefecture; even Saga's own governor has gotten on board with cosplay and reenacting scenes from the anime.

Now, in an attempt to facilitate easier travel within the city of Karatsu, Saga, the rental bike service PiPPA has teamed up with the Anime Tourism Association to provide official Zombie Land Saga bicycles for fans to rent and use. The wheels of the bicycles depict illustrations of the main characters, with eight types of illustrations in total (a FranChouChou group shot, and one for each of the seven girls).

The bicycles will be available for pickup from the Hotel & Resorts SAGA-KARATSU, the south of Karatsu Station, and the Higashi-Karatsu Station. The project will launch officially from December 20, 2022.

Karatsu City is known as the location of the former Mitsubishi Gōshi Kaisha Karatsu Branch Honkan, which serves as the model for the Western-style house where the main characters live. The Furusato Kaikan Arpino, which serves as the local venue for the concerts depicted in the series, is also a popular location.

MAPPA , Avex Pictures , and Cygames ' Zombie Land Saga anime premiered in October 2018. The Zombie Land Saga Revenge sequel anime premiered in Japan on April 8, 2021. Crunchyroll streamed both series as they aired, and Funimation streamed the English dub . The series will get a film project.

The anime follows Sakura Minamoto, who dreams of being an idol, but is hit by a car and wakes up as a zombie. A man named Kōtarō Tatsumi appears and tells her he's recruiting her into an idol group made up of zombies, dead girls he has "recruited" from several eras of Japanese history.

Last year, the Saga Prefecture installed Zombie Land Saga manholes across six cities, all of them featuring original illustrations.

Source: Press Release