Flip Flappers Director Kiyotaka Oshiyama Designs Pokémon Cards
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Flip Flappers director Kiyotaka Oshiyama announced on his Twitter account on Friday that he has designed a Pokémon card featuring a Vmax Blaziken.
「ポケモンカード」バシャーモVMAXのイラストを描かせてもらいました。【VMAXクライマックス】 pic.twitter.com/QX0FtuMjzt— 押山清高/Kiyotaka Oshiyama (@binobinobi) January 21, 2022
The illustration is used for the Secret Rare print of the Vmax Blaziken card. It is part of the Vmax Climax subset of cards, which often depict the trainer alongside the Pokémon. The base card is part of the Chilling Reign set released on June 18, 2021.
Oshiyama has drawn 11 Pokémon cards in total since the start of 2021. Some of the other illustrations he has posted are shown below:
「ポケモンカード」アーマーガアV、マスタードれんげきのかたSRも描かせてもらってました。【VMAXクライマックス】 pic.twitter.com/UEYazMZ0rK— 押山清高/Kiyotaka Oshiyama (@binobinobi) January 22, 2022
ポケモンカードで人物を描くことになるとは。 pic.twitter.com/znjH2SgFS0— 押山清高/Kiyotaka Oshiyama (@binobinobi) October 10, 2021
ポケモンカードぽつぽつ描いてます。 pic.twitter.com/Qx0AbBFzPq— 押山清高/Kiyotaka Oshiyama (@binobinobi) September 30, 2021
ポケモンカードいくつか描いてました。#ポケカ #Pokémon pic.twitter.com/Eo4J3hm2ku— 押山清高/Kiyotaka Oshiyama (@binobinobi) June 16, 2021
ちなみに『ウーラオスれんげきVMAX』のカードも描かせてもらっています。 pic.twitter.com/RFVlcbp4La— 押山清高/Kiyotaka Oshiyama (@binobinobi) February 1, 2021
Oshiyama is the founder of Studio Durian. He is the director and writer of the "Shishigari" (Lion Hunter) anime short. Studio Durian is looking to produce a feature-length film version of the short. Oshiyama was also the devil animation director for DEVILMAN crybaby and the cyborg designer of Deca-Dence. He is a mechanical designer on the upcoming Make My Day anime film.