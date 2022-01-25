Flip Flappers Director Kiyotaka Oshiyama Designs Pokémon Cards

Oshiyama has drawn 11cards in total since the start of 2021

Flip Flappers director Kiyotaka Oshiyama announced on his Twitter account on Friday that he has designed a Pokémon card featuring a Vmax Blaziken.

The illustration is used for the Secret Rare print of the Vmax Blaziken card. It is part of the Vmax Climax subset of cards, which often depict the trainer alongside the Pokémon . The base card is part of the Chilling Reign set released on June 18, 2021.

Oshiyama has drawn 11 Pokémon cards in total since the start of 2021. Some of the other illustrations he has posted are shown below: