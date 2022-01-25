Interest
Flip Flappers Director Kiyotaka Oshiyama Designs Pokémon Cards

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Flip Flappers director Kiyotaka Oshiyama announced on his Twitter account on Friday that he has designed a Pokémon card featuring a Vmax Blaziken.

The illustration is used for the Secret Rare print of the Vmax Blaziken card. It is part of the Vmax Climax subset of cards, which often depict the trainer alongside the Pokémon. The base card is part of the Chilling Reign set released on June 18, 2021.

Oshiyama has drawn 11 Pokémon cards in total since the start of 2021. Some of the other illustrations he has posted are shown below:

Oshiyama is the founder of Studio Durian. He is the director and writer of the "Shishigari" (Lion Hunter) anime short. Studio Durian is looking to produce a feature-length film version of the short. Oshiyama was also the devil animation director for DEVILMAN crybaby and the cyborg designer of Deca-Dence. He is a mechanical designer on the upcoming Make My Day anime film.

