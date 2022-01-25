Shaman King Finds a Spiritual Connection With Ghostbusters: Afterlife

In today's new surprise anime and Hollywood collaboration, Sony Pictures has released a crossover ad between Shaman King and the Ghostbusters: Afterlife film.

The two properties do have some similarities. Both are popular vintage stories about the supernatural getting a new release in 2021: Shaman King with its new television anime, and Ghostbusters in the form of a belated sequel to the 1989 Ghostbusters II film.

In the ad, the Shaman King characters recap the premise of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and highlight the common themes between the two properties. The video features the voices of Yōko Hikasa (Yoh Asakura), Katsuyuki Konishi (Amidamaru), Inuko Inuyama (Manta Oyamada), Megumi Hayashibara (Anna Kyōyama), Romi Park (Tao Ren), and Minami Takayama (Hao).

The new Shaman King anime premiered in April 2021 and is ongoing. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide on August 9. The anime will have 52 episodes.

The anime is adapting all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan in June 2020. The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2001.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife opened in the United States on November 19, 2021. It will open in Japan on February 4. The story is set thirty-two years after the events of Ghostbusters II . The Ghostbusters series received a separate reboot film in 2016.

Source: Comic Natalie