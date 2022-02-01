Blue Thermal Glider Club Anime Film Gets Collaboration Ad With Suzuyo Group

Suzuyo Group's 140+ businesses include aviation support, logistics

The Blue Thermal -Aonagi Daigaku Taiiku-kai Kōkū-bu- ( Aonagi College Sports Festival Aviation Club ) anime film is collaborating with one of Japan's largest conglomerates: the Suzuyo Group. Suzuyo's 140+ businesses include aviation support and logistics, making it an ideal partner for Blue Thermal .

Suzuyo Group released an ad featuring Blue Thermal protagonist Tamaki Tsuru on its YouTube channel on Tuesday. The ad will also air on Japanese television in February and March.

The film will open in Japan on March 4.

Kana Ozawa 's manga centers on Tamaki Tsuru, who was on sports teams throughout her entire school life until high school, but is instead seeking an active romantic life once she enters college. However, a turn of events puts her on the path to joining her university's glider club at college.

Source: Comic Natalie