Urusei Yatsura's "Lum no Love Song" Theme Song Gets 40th Anniversary Remix Playlist

Urusei Yatsura 's iconic "Lum no Love Song" theme song has received a 40th anniversary remix playlist on Spotify. The project is organized by Izumi (Mimi) Kobayashi, the keyboardist and singer-songwriter who composed the original theme song.

The following artists contributed their remixes:

Kenmochi Hidefumi

3asic

Limited Toss

tofubeats

SKYTOPIA

T.won

Gus Bonito (Kero Kero Bonito)

SIMONGER MOBILE

Fumitaka Anzai ( Urusei Yatsura OST composer)

Kobayashi released her own cover version of the song, titled "Lum no Love Song (Reboot)," on November 17.

The song was originally performed by Yuuko Matsutani and served as the opening theme song for the anime in its first 77 episodes. It was released as Matsutani's debut single on October 21, 1981.

Rumiko Takahashi 's Urusei Yatsura manga will inspire a new television anime in 2022. The anime will adapt selected stories from the manga and run for four cours or a full year, although not necessarily consecutively. The anime will air in the Noitamina programming block on Fuji TV and other channels in 2022, to mark the 100th anniversary of the manga's publisher Shogakukan .

The manga previously inspired a television anime series that ran from 1981 to 1986, various anime films, and an original video anime (OVA) series. AnimEigo released most of the previous anime on home video except for the Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer film which Central Park Media released. After these companies' licenses expired, Discotek Media has been reissuing the movies.

