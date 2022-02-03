Afro Samurai's Takashi Okazaki Draws MLB The Show 22 Collector's Edition Cover Art

Baseball celebrity Shohei Ohtani features on the cover

Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki drew the Los Angeles Angels baseball player Shohei Ohtani for the cover of the MLB The Show 22 game collector's editions (the "MVP edition" and "Digital Deluxe Edition"). The collaboration is fitting for Ohtani, who is an unabashed anime fan.

The Major League Baseball game will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on April 5. The MVP edition costs US$84.99 and the Digital Deluxe Edition costs US$99.99. The standard edition costs US$69.99 on the PlayStation 5 and US$59.99 on the PlayStation 4.

Aside from drawing the original Afro Samurai manga and working on the television series and Afro Samurai: Resurrection film, Takashi Okazaki also worked as a character designer on Batman Ninja , Summer Wars , and Garo -Vanishing Line- . Junpei Mizusaki directed Batman Ninja , and has also worked as an opening animation producer for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders Battle in Egypt Arc . He also served as the executive producer on the Pop Team Epic television anime series.

Okazaki has previously drawn manga-style posters to promote the Ghost of Tsushima PlayStation 4 game.

Ohtani is renowned as a two-way player, capable of serving as both a pitcher and as a designated hitter. His popularity in Japan cannot be understated; the second season of the Mr. Osomatsu anime even made a reference to Ohtani in its eighth episode.

Source: PlayStation Blog