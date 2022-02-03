Pokémon Releases Sound Library For Pokémon Diamond/Pearl Games

Users can freely download, use music in specific non-commercial contexts

The Pokémon Company International released the English version of its sound library for the Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games on Wednesday. The site allows users to download and use the games' original soundtracks in specific non-commercial contexts outlined in the guidelines.

The service additionally offers playlists and a "sampling" section featuring remixes of the games' music by other artists. The first available track is "on my way to Glory" by GENERATIONS from EXILE TRIBE member Alan Shirahama , which reinterprets the Pokémon Center and the trainer battle themes.

The original soundtrack was also uploaded to the official English YouTube channel, embedded below:

The Sound Library service was first released in Japan on December 24.

The original Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games launched for the DS in Japan in 2006, and in the West in 2007. The Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl remake games launched on November 19, 2021.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launched worldwide for Switch on January 28. The game will take place in the Hisui region, the past version of the Sinnoh region from the Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games.