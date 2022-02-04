Mamoru Hosoda, Mitsuo Iso, Toshiyuki Inoue To Appear In Hand-Drawn: Documentary Film

Felicity Morland's Hand-Drawn: Documentary film is currently in post-production with planned 2022 release

Japanese animation legends Mamoru Hosoda ( BELLE , Summer Wars , The Girl Who Leapt Through Time ), Mitsuo Iso ( Dennō Coil , The Orbital Children ), and Toshiyuki Inoue (key animator on Akira , Kiki's Delivery Service , Maquia - When the Promised Flower Blooms ) will be interviewed in Felicity Morland's Hand-Drawn: Documentary feature-length documentary about hand-drawn animation.

The film is currently in post-production and is planned to be released in 2022. On its website, the film is described as follows:

Hand-Drawn: Documentary is an upcoming feature documentary film all about the current world of hand-drawn animation. Discover the persistence, challenges, and recent resurgence of this art form, evolving through new styles and approaches, in efforts from animators from all walks of life, from the USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ​ The film examines what continues to draw us to this classic technique. Throughout, we focus on the connections between animator and animation, links between the old and new, to better understand why hand-drawn animation still resonates with us. James Baxter, Tomm Moore, Floyd Norman, Aya Suzuki , Benjamin Renner, Mamoru Hosoda , Tina Nawrocki, and Glen Keane are among the 40+ animators we have interviewed. Hearing these lesser-heard animator's stories will inspire many to take a closer look at the world of hand-drawn animation.

In order to complete the project, Morland is raising funds on the crowdfunding platform MotionGallery. As of this article's publication, the campaign has met its initial goal of one million yen.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web