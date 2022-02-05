MyAnimeList to Hold Online Panel with Production I.G, Wit Studio

Anime database website MyAnimeList will host a panel-style talk event with anime production studios Production I.G and Wit Studio as part of its MAL Expo Lite 2022 online event. The panelists will include The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These chief animation director Takayuki Goto and producer Mikio Gunji from Production I.G , as well as Wit Studio president George Wada .

The free-to-watch panel will include a short lesson on the animation production process and a Q&A session. It will be streamed on MyAnimeList's YouTube channel starting from February 25 at 5pm Pacific Time.

The MAL Expo Lite 2022 event will run from February 17 to 25. It is MyAnimeList's first online expo. Other announced activities include the "MAL Yearbook 2021" popularity contest, an illustration reveal by illustrator Kina Kazuharu, an Akiba Live Commerce livestream, and a Maid Gacha stream.

Source: Press Release