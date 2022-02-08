Monogatari Author NisiOIsin Commemorates 20th Anniversary Since Novelist Debut

The first volume of NisiOisin 's debut novel series Zaregoto was first published in Japan on February 5, 2002. The author was just 20 years old at the time. To commemorate the occasion, NisiOisin left a comment on his official Twitter account, translated as follows:

Thanks to all of you, I have reached my 20th anniversary as a novelist. 20 years ago, when Decapitation was published, I felt like I'd finally reached my goal. Only now do I realize that I'm merely in the middle of my journey. In order to stand at the start line 20 years later, I relish the prospect of taking my first steps. Thank you for reading!

The account also announced that it will commemorate the occasion with 20 separate projects. Three of those projects have already been announced: a new, still untitled series, a sticker giveaway on Twitter, and the conclusion of the Saikyō series (a spinoff of Zaregoto ).

NisiOisin is best known for writing the Monogatari and Zaregoto Series . He is also the author of Pretty Boy Detective Club , the Boukyaku Tantei series, Katanagatari , Jūni Taisen , and other novels and short stories.

NisiOisin wrote nine volumes for the Zaregoto series from 2002 to 2005, and also published seven novels in the Ningen spinoff novel series from 2004 to 2010. A second spinoff series, called the Saikyō series, launched in 2015 and concluded with its fourth volume in 2020. Take illustrated all three novel series.

The Zaregoto series inspired an OVA project adapting the first novel. The first of eight OVAs shipped on October 26, 2016. The final episode shipped on September 27, 2017.

Del Rey manga released the first and second volume of Zaregoto in North America in 2008 and 2010, respectively. Vertical began re-releasing the series in 2017. The third volume was released on September 17, 2019.