Premium Sake With Yoshitaka Amano Art Releases In the United States

Artwork is based on Vault Comics' Bleed Them Dry: A Ninja Vampire Tale comic book series

A premium set of sake for comic book fans is now shipping in the United States. The Bleed Them Dry Limited Edition Collector Sets feature exclusive new artwork by Final Fantasy 's Yoshitaka Amano . The artwork is based on Vault Comics' Bleed Them Dry: A Ninja Vampire Tale comic book series. The artwork was first issued as the cover art for a limited special edition of Bleed Them Dry released in Kinokuniya bookstores in the U.S. in February 2021.

The "Ultimate Set" offering customers a private interview with Amano are currently sold out, but the following sets are still available as of press time:

BTD Collectible Set (limited to 140 sets) - $275

1. Boxed set of Bleed Them Dry Premium Sake (Black and Red)

2. One (1) print featuring Yoshitaka Amano 's BTD Sake illustration w/ digital autograph

3. Video message from Amano introducing his vision for the sake collaboration

BTD Bloodthirsty Vampire Set (limited to 65 sets) - $295

1. Boxed set of Bleed Them Dry Premium Sake (Black and Red)

2. Set of three (3) prints featuring Yoshitaka Amano 's BTD Sake illustrations w/ digital autograph

3. Video message from Amano introducing his vision for the sake collaboration

BTD Eternal Vampire Amano VIP Set (limited to 30 sets) - $389

1. Boxed set of Bleed Them Dry Premium Sake (Black and Red)

2. Shikishi (autograph board) signed by Amano

3. Set of three (3) prints featuring Yoshitaka Amano 's BTD illustrations w/ digital autograph

4. Video message from Amano introducing his vision for the sake collaboration

"I'm really looking forward to the Bleed Them Dry Japanese sake brand launching in the U.S.," said Amano.

"It's connected to the American comic book series that was quite successful with sci-fi horror fans. The concept of the Ninja Vampire is both frightful and thrilling, and I put those mixed feelings into creating the image that will be presented with 'BTD Red' and 'BTD Black'. Both are Junmai Daiginjo super premium sake and produced by the Asahara Shuzo brewery, which has a great reputation. I hope you will enjoy the sake and my work. Kampai!"

Orders began in November. They are exclusively to customers based in the U.S. through the Takasan online store. In-store purchases are also available at Mitsuwa Dallas (sake only). The sake was brewed by veteran Japanese sake maker Asahara Shuzo.

Amano is known to anime and video game fans around the world for his illustration and designs for the Final Fantasy series, Vampire Hunter D , Gatchaman , and Casshern , among numerous others. He is designing the characters for Netflix 's upcoming space horror anime series Exception .

Bleed Them Dry is created by Hiroshi Koizumi and developed by Lotus Group and Nagoya TV ( Mētele ). The American comic book series was written by Eliot Rahal, illustrated by Dike Ruan, and published by Vault Comics.

Source: Press Release