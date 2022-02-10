Tengen Uzui's Swords From Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc Anime Get Life-Sized Replicas

Each sword is 1.1 meters long

Tenten Uzui's swords, featured prominently in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime, will get life-sized replica toys from Tamashii Nations' "Proplica" (a portmanteau of "prop" and "replica") line of character items aimed at adult collectors.

The two swords are 1.1 meters long. Put them together and add the chains, and it's 2.9 meters in total. They're also able to play sound, including a selection of Uzui's lines from the anime, the sound effects associated with his abilities, and the TV-sized version of the opening theme song "Zankyosanka."

The swords are sold together together in a set costing 26,400 yen (approximately US$228). Pre-orders opened on the Premium Bandai online store on Friday. The items are expected to ship in Japan in October.

Tanjiro and Rengoku have previously received life-sized replica toys from the same company.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web