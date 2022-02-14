To Love Ru's Kentaro Yabuki Draws Hololive's Shirogane Noel For Young Jump

This most recent issue features a collaboration with Hololive titled "Winter Holo Festival," and comes with a special booklet containing illustrations by seven popular manga artists.

Manga artist Kentaro Yabuki ( To Love-Ru -Trouble- , To Love-Ru -Trouble- Darkness , Black Cat , Mayoi Neko Overrun! ) contributed a Valentine-themed illustration of Hololive Virtual YouTuber Shirogane Noel to this year's 11th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump Magazine, which shipped in Japan on Thursday.

Shirogane Noel is a third generation Hololive VTuber talent who debuted in August 2019. She is known for her ASMR streams and her love for gyudon (or "beef bowl"). The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018, and the sixth generation debuted in November 2021. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has over 50 million fans on YouTube . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company.

Via Otakomu