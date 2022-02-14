Tokyo Ghoul's Sui Ishida Draws 2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skater Yuzuru Hanyu

Manga creator Sui Ishida ( Tokyo Ghoul , Choujin X ) posted an illustration of two-time figure skater gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu to commemorate his participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics. He captioned his illustration on Twitter on Friday with the message "He was really cool."

Ishida previously posted an illustration of Hanyu on Twitter in 2018 to celebrate his gold medal win at the PyeongChang Olympics. Hanyu himself is very open about his appreciation for Tokyo Ghoul , remarking once that he wants to be eaten by Tokyo Ghoul 's Ken Kaneki. (For the uninitiated, Kaneki is a human who, after he is transformed into a ghoul, has an insatiable to desire to eat human flesh.)

Voice actress and singer Shoko Nakagawa also posted an illustration of Hanyu on Friday, commenting that it is a repost of an earlier fanart she drew from the previous Olympics, and that if she finds the time she would love to draw him in this year's outfit.

Yuzuru Hanyu placed third in the free skate and fourth place overall in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Famous creators have drawn tribute illustrations of Hanyu since at least 2015. Fire Punch manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto and artist Yoshitaka Amano ( Final Fantasy series, Vampire Hunter D ) previously contributed likenesses of the skater.

[Via Hachima Kikо̄]