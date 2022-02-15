hololive Virtual YouTuber Amane Kanata Tests Positive For Covid-19

Cover Corp announced on Twitter yesterday that one of their hololive talents, Virtual YouTuber Amane Kanata, has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the tweet, Kanata's condition is currently stable and she will be receiving medical treatment. Cover further clarified that Kanata has not had any close contact with other hololive talents or employees.

On a lighter note, Kanata made a post containing much of the same information on the official hololive subreddit – only this time, she had her message cheekily translated by a mysterious "Friend C":

Kanata has also been posting daily "survival reports" on Twitter about her condition. Yesterday's update saw her speaking in her "granny voice" to reassure fans that, aside from her throat, she is already feeling better.

Amane Kanata is a 4th generation hololive talent who debuted on December 29, 2019. She is described in her official English profile as "an angel from the Celestial Academy. She is now studying how to heal people. To hide her shyness, she pretends to be cool".

Source: Cover Corp Twitter Account