Interest
hololive Virtual YouTuber Amane Kanata Tests Positive For Covid-19
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
Cover Corp announced on Twitter yesterday that one of their hololive talents, Virtual YouTuber Amane Kanata, has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the tweet, Kanata's condition is currently stable and she will be receiving medical treatment. Cover further clarified that Kanata has not had any close contact with other hololive talents or employees.
【お知らせ】— カバー株式会社 (@cover_corp) February 14, 2022
弊社「#ホロライブ」所属の「#天音かなた」において、本日新型コロナウィルス陽性が確認されました。
現在症状は安定しており、今後は保健所の指示に従い療養いたします。また、弊社タレントや社員に濃厚接触者はおりませんでした。
ご心配おかけ致しますが、よろしくお願い致します。
On a lighter note, Kanata made a post containing much of the same information on the official hololive subreddit – only this time, she had her message cheekily translated by a mysterious "Friend C":
Kanata has also been posting daily "survival reports" on Twitter about her condition. Yesterday's update saw her speaking in her "granny voice" to reassure fans that, aside from her throat, she is already feeling better.
2日目！！— 天音かなた💫ホロライブ4期生 (@amanekanatach) February 15, 2022
保健所やフォローアップ施設？など色んなところから電話があって結構話さなきゃいけないのにこの声😂
昨日友人が買ってきてくれたミスタードーナツが朝ごはん🍩
ポン・デ・リングうみゃい！！！！#かなたそ生存報告 pic.twitter.com/LTd0bOCLwv
Amane Kanata is a 4th generation hololive talent who debuted on December 29, 2019. She is described in her official English profile as "an angel from the Celestial Academy. She is now studying how to heal people. To hide her shyness, she pretends to be cool".
Source: Cover Corp Twitter Account